Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,798 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.22. 31,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,938. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

