Robert William Day Buys 7,000 Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Stock

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Senior Officer Robert William Day bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,518.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,925.82.
Shares of Ceres Global stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million and a PE ratio of 131.03. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Ceres Global
