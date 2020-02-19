Robert William Day Buys 7,000 Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Stock

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Senior Officer Robert William Day bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,518.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,925.82.

Shares of Ceres Global stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million and a PE ratio of 131.03. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Ceres Global alerts:

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.