Roche’s (SNYNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $$100.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364. Roche has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $103.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63.

Roche Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

