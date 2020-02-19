Rockwell Automation’s (ROK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $217.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROK. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 560,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,406. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

