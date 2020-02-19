Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,896. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

