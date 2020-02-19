Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.46. 10,741,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774,646. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,613 shares of company stock worth $29,021,835. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

