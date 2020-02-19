Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $60.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

