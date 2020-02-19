Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.92

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have commented on RDSB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,924.10 ($25.31) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,256.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

