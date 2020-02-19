Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Shares Down 6.7%

Royal Road Minerals Ltd (CVE:RYR)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 23,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 37,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.