Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 179,076 BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.45% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,827,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,832. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.