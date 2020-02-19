Royce & Associates LP Buys 84,701 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.22% of General Finance worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 106.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Finance alerts:

General Finance stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFN shares. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN).

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.