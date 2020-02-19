Royce & Associates LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

ATI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 32,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

