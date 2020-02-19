Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.31% of County Bancorp worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 1,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. County Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.