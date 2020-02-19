Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Brunswick worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. 192,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,256. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

