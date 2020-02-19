Royce & Associates LP Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 585,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.63% of Montage Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Montage Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 310,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montage Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montage Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of MR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 21,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

