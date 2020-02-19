Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,435 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,505. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

