Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of Evolent Health worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolent Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 28,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.83.
In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
