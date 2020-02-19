Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of Evolent Health worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 28,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

