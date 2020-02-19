RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,523.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 74,905 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

