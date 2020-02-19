RPG Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,048 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.88. 734,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

