RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 914,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

