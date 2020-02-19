RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,759. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.