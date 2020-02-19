Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,070. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

