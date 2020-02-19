Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $305.44 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

