Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Bankshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,082,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

