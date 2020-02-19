Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,856 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.