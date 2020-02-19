Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 778 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Re/Max by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,661. The firm has a market cap of $680.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

