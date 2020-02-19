Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

