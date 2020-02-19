Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,129,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 182,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 449,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

