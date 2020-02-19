Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Intel by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 62,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 779,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,534,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

