Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $12,855,796.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,535,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,587,031,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock worth $205,506,363. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,416. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

