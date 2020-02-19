Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 30,541 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,541 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 284,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

