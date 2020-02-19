Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 6,732 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

IJK stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,439. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

