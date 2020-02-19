SaluS Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $8.65 or 0.00085374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $13,842.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00066717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.60 or 0.99546260 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

