Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Q4 results were mixed as it beat on earnings and missed on sales. Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. The drug has, in a very short time, become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. The performance of the Vaccines franchise has also improved of late. Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and it delivered several positive data read-outs and achieved regulatory milestones in 2019 with the momentum expected to continue in 2020. Its cost savings and efficiency initiatives are supporting bottom-line growth. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 841,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,198. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

