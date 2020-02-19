Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.33. Scancell shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 45,518 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.54.

Scancell (LON:SCLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

