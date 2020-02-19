Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 280,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 449,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,767. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.