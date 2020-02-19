Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $338.30. 4,929,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day moving average of $349.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

