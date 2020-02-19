Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.30. 7,038,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,139. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.