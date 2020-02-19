Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 135,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

