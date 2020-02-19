Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 23,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

