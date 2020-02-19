SDI Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of SDI stock opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. SDI has a 1-year low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of A$0.99 ($0.70).
SDI Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.