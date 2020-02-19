SDI Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SDI stock opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. SDI has a 1-year low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of A$0.99 ($0.70).

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

