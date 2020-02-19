Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of STX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,920 shares of company stock worth $5,252,817. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.