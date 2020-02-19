Sei Investments Co. Has $13.01 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.69. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $310.05 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

