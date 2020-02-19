Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 27,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

