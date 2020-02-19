Sei Investments Co. Sells 148,768 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 567,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

