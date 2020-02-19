Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,089 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,996. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

