Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,626 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of LHC Group worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 145,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 63,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,276. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

