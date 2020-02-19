Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,808 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of American Assets Trust worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.90. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

