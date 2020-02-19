Sei Investments Co. Sells 689 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 182,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

