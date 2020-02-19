SelfSell Price Down 36.7% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $105,097.00 and approximately $14,248.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 516.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

